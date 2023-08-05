Textainer Group Holdings Limited Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Textainer Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Textainer Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGH. StockNews.com started coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.22. Textainer Group has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $42.93.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.68 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,755,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after buying an additional 451,012 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth approximately $12,624,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Textainer Group by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 172,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,896,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

