The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Director Purchases $201,450.00 in Stock

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BA opened at $231.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $29,740,200,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

