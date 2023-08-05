The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on DSGX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $82.02.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

