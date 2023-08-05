The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Several other research firms have also commented on DSGX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.86.
The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $82.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
