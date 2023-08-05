The Marcus Co. (MCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Marcus has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.1% per year over the last three years. Marcus has a payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.59 million, a PE ratio of -101.74, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.55. Marcus has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $152.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.18 million. Marcus had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Marcus by 48.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Further Reading

