theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Trading Down 12.4%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 31,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 100,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. theglobe.com, inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

