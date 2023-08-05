Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Trex Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TREX opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,975,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Trex by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Trex by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

