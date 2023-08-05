Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $72.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trex from $61.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Trex by 98,060.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,602,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,992,000 after purchasing an additional 90,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

