Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $82.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Trex Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TREX opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21. Trex has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $76.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trex will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,975,941,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Trex by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Trex by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

