Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE TROX opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.93. Tronox has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.82 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -56.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tronox by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tronox by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.