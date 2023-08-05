Truist Financial Boosts Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target to $15.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.45 million, a P/E ratio of -170.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.87 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 44,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

