Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $126,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $126,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 18,819 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $319,358.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,837.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,717 shares of company stock worth $1,188,096. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after acquiring an additional 767,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 32,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

