Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $56.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $49.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.