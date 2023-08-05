UBS Group Increases DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $100.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DASH. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DASH opened at $83.59 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $6,236,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,985.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $6,236,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,985.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at $43,263,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 965,722 shares of company stock valued at $70,780,330. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.