Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Price Down 8%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.09. 808,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,139,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNIT. Barclays cut their target price on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Uniti Group by 507.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 289.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

