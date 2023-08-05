UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Receives $45.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $32.70 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $39.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.