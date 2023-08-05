V.F.’s (VFC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.06.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. V.F. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in V.F. by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 83,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 44,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

