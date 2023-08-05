VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE EGY opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.46. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.87.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.42). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.29 million. On average, analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at VAALCO Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

In related news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,208. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $96,519 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 66.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 95,474 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 68.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

