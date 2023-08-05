Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.8% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after buying an additional 892,130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 420,888 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $222.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

