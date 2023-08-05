Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 60,071.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,870 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,504 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

VIOG opened at $102.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.65. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $86.64 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $580.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.