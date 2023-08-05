Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRNS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.16.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.89. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

About Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 846,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,556,000 after buying an additional 72,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $17,998,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.