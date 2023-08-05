Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNS. StockNews.com cut shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.16.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

Varonis Systems stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $32.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

About Varonis Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,368,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after buying an additional 76,109 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 96.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 136,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 67,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.