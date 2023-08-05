Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VRDN opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Insider Activity

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.08% and a negative net margin of 10,419.10%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $63,577.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,643 shares of company stock worth $121,461. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,699,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after purchasing an additional 569,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 28.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,102,000 after purchasing an additional 538,622 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,189,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,705,000 after purchasing an additional 169,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,898 shares during the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

