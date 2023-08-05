Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 885.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth $244,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,000,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 43.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.