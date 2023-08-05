Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $226.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.56. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $147.64 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

