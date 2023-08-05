Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $141.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $148.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 26.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,739,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 67.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 15.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

