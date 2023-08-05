Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Gap Up to $11.03

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $11.58. Weave Communications shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 74,347 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEAV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Weave Communications from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $665.87 million, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weave Communications

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 38.54% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weave Communications news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 56,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $631,043.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,140,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,830,499.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,782. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Weave Communications by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Weave Communications by 443.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

