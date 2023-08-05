Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 171.74% from the stock’s current price.

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 4.5 %

NUVB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.84. 1,686,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $402.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.71. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.12.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,670,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143,517 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $7,916,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 971.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 826,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.