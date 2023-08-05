Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 171.74% from the stock’s current price.
Nuvation Bio Trading Up 4.5 %
NUVB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.84. 1,686,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $402.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.71. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.12.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
