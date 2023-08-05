Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $8.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

