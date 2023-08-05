Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.39.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.67. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Western Digital by 75.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

