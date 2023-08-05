Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Announces Earnings Results

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westlake stock opened at $131.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.95. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $138.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $117.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Westlake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,689,000 after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Westlake by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,908,000 after buying an additional 64,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,396,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after buying an additional 493,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

