WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

WidePoint stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WidePoint in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in WidePoint in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

