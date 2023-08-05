WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
WidePoint stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
