Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.22. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.