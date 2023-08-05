Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,487 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,057,000 after buying an additional 2,510,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after buying an additional 11,442,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

