Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CSX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

