Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of American National Bankshares worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 41.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in American National Bankshares by 58.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 50.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American National Bankshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $42.83 on Friday. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $455.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

