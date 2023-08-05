Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues Earnings Results

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

Xylem Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE XYL opened at $105.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,357,000 after buying an additional 121,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

