XYO (XYO) Price Down 6.5% This Week

XYO (XYO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $46.87 million and approximately $309,429.83 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00348433 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $336,005.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

