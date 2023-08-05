Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $45.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

Insider Activity

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,783.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,517 shares of company stock worth $3,236,498 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Yelp by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 221.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.