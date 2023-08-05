Zcash (ZEC) Trading 5% Lower This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $471.42 million and approximately $20.79 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $28.87 or 0.00099558 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00052990 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00031429 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

