Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.57.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

