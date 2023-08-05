ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $264,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

