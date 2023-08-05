ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.65.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $51.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.