ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $28.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.65.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.