Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) COO Sells $3,463,020.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dali Rajic also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 6th, Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00.
  • On Friday, June 16th, Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $1,099,142.88.

Zscaler Stock Down 3.1 %

ZS opened at $146.16 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $127.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

