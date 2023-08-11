104,800 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Purchased by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 1,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 129,560 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 268,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 102,189 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,896,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. 6,705,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,344,440. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.30. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $867,568.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 728,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,565.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $867,568.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 728,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,565.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $113,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 545,336 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,981. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.