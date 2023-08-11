1776 Wealth LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $2,337,726. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $201.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,891. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.