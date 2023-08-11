1776 Wealth LLC Buys 160 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 0.9% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Synopsys by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $428.46. The stock had a trading volume of 477,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $441.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

