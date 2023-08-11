1776 Wealth LLC Takes $285,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $557.52. The company had a trading volume of 801,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,656. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $561.96 and its 200-day moving average is $495.41.
Insider Transactions at ServiceNow
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.48.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW
ServiceNow Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ServiceNow
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.