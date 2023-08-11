1ST Source Bank Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.75. 3,727,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,122. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

