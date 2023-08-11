1ST Source Bank Sells 1,269 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 4.8 %

DIS stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.73. The stock had a trading volume of 56,647,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,793,448. The firm has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.